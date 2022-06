Category: World Published on Monday, 27 June 2022 20:33 Hits: 2

Progress can come with a cost. Saudi Arabia’s drive to modernize its economy is transforming all facets of society, creating opportunities, and challenges, for its people.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2022/0627/What-Saudi-Arabia-s-surge-into-a-post-oil-future-means-for-its-people?icid=rss