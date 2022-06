Category: World Published on Monday, 27 June 2022 16:22 Hits: 1

Kosovo police arrested a man on suspicion of committing war crimes during an attack by Serbian forces in 1999 in which nine ethnic Albanian civilians died, sparking an angry reaction from Belgrade.

