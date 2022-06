Category: World Published on Monday, 27 June 2022 14:15 Hits: 1

US President Joe Biden has called on Congress to suspend the federal gasoline tax through September in order to reduce the impact of surging energy prices on Americans. But three alternative policies would better target people in need without inadvertently subsidizing already profitable oil firms.

