Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 00:01 Hits: 6

The leaders of the G7 condemned the attack on a crowded shopping center in central Ukraine, saying it could constitute a possible "war crime." DW has the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-g7-leaders-slam-brutal-russian-strike-on-mall-live-updates/a-62283348?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf