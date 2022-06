Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 03:47 Hits: 2

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair is accused of hurting religious sentiments over a 2018 tweet. Critics say his arrest is a part of a larger crackdown on free speech in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

