Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 06:33 Hits: 2

The tragedy is one of the deadliest incidents to occur at the US-Mexico border. Another 16 individuals were found alive and rushed to the hospital.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/texas-46-migrants-found-dead-inside-truck/a-62283580?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf