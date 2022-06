Category: World Published on Monday, 27 June 2022 21:52 Hits: 3

The future of global migration is already playing out – for better and worse – on the African continent, where most migration by Africans takes place.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Africa/2022/0627/Most-African-migrants-don-t-leave-Africa.-Here-s-what-that-looks-like?icid=rss