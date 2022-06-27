A Devastating Ruling : Law Prof. Michele Goodwin SCOTUS Attorney Kitty Kolbert on Overturning Roe

Category: World Published on Monday, 27 June 2022 12:28 Hits: 4

As protests continue across the country in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, speak with two leading legal scholars. Kathryn “Kitty” Kolbert is co-founder of the Center for Reproductive Rights and argued the landmark case of Planned Parenthood v. Casey before the U.S. Supreme Court in 1992, which upheld Roe v. Wade. She is the co-author of “Controlling Women: What We Must Do Now to Save Reproductive Freedom.” Michele Goodwin is chancellor’s professor at University of California, Irvine School of Law and author of “Policing The Womb: Invisible Women and the Criminalization of Motherhood.” Her new piece for The New York Times is headlined “No, Justice Alito, Reproductive Justice Is in the Constitution.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/6/27/overturning_roe_scotus_attorney_kitty_kolbert