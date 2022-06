Category: World Published on Monday, 27 June 2022 08:18 Hits: 9

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson will discuss their stalled NATO bids with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on June 28 ahead of a summit of the 30-member alliance in Madrid, Helsinki said on June 27.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/nato-finland-sweden-turkey-talks/31916734.html