Category: World Published on Monday, 27 June 2022 08:53 Hits: 7

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations, meeting for a second day at a summit in Germany, are expected to agree to a price cap on Russian oil to limit Moscow's energy revenues as the centerpiece of new sanctions on Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/g7-russian-oil-price-cap/31916802.html