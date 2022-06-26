'I have seen no evidence': Fox News host blasts 'unhinged' Trump for election lies

Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 June 2022 16:48 Hits: 1

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade took a shot at former President Donald Trump for his "unhinged" lies about the 2020 presidential election.

While speaking about the Jan. 6 hearings, Kilmeade recalled his interactions with Trump following the last presidential election.

"The president was unhinged during that period," the Fox News host said. "I interviewed him at West Point and he was kind enough to give me a few minutes. I've never seen him so angry. That was in between the election and Jan. 6."

"As soon as we were done, he just stormed off," he continued. "And you know how long -- I've known him for 15 years or 20 years prior to him going to the White House. I've never seen him so angry."

Kilmeade added: "So he's convinced he was robbed. There's no doubt about it. But I have not seen any evidence and these are all incremental examples."

Watch the video below from Fox News.

