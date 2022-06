Category: World Published on Monday, 27 June 2022 07:47 Hits: 3

Moscow has failed to meet a deadline for over $40 billion in outstanding debts as Western sanctions squeeze the Russian economy. The Kremlin has downplayed the news, insisting it has enough to pay what it owes.

