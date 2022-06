Category: World Published on Monday, 27 June 2022 08:16 Hits: 4

The Spanish island of Mallorca had hoped after the pandemic-related timeout to increasingly attract holidaymakers who want to do more than just party. But the change is not happening as quickly as hoped.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-end-of-party-tourism-on-mallorca/a-62236098?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf