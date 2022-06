Category: World Published on Friday, 24 June 2022 08:24 Hits: 0

It has become uncontroversial to suggest that corporate executives are obsessed with immediate profits, often at the expense of their company's long-term value. But the claim lacks evidence, misdiagnoses the problem, and comes with high costs of its own.

