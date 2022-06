Category: World Published on Friday, 24 June 2022 08:49 Hits: 0

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has created a very different geopolitical context from that of 25 years ago, when the Spanish capital last hosted a NATO summit. Today, only the political will of Europeans and their leaders will be able to strengthen the continent’s security.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/european-security-defense-spending-nato-madrid-summit-by-javier-solana-2022-06