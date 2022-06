Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 June 2022 06:23 Hits: 6

A suspected Russian missile attack on a residential neighborhood in the Ukrainian capital injured at least five people early on June 26, trapping some residents under the rubble and sparking a fire in a nine-story apartment building.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-russia-war-kyiv-expolosions-syevyerodonetsk-belarus/31915504.html