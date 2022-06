Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 June 2022 05:41 Hits: 4

Wildfires devastated 75,000 hectares of the forests in Greece last summer. The government has admitted its mistakes, but as temperatures rise is the country any better prepared this year?

