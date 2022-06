Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 June 2022 07:50 Hits: 4

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah wildlife conservationists should remain focused on managing the overall Borneo pygmy elephant population and not be distracted by individual cases, says non-governmental organisation Bringing Back Our Rare Animals (Bora). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/06/26/focus-on-overall-elephant-population-not-individual-deaths-says-ngo