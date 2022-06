Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 June 2022 04:35 Hits: 4

Although EU candidacy for Ukraine and Moldova has been hailed as historic, frustrations among other candidates years into their own membership bids should serve as a reminder that the path ahead won't be easy.

