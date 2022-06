Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 June 2022 06:15 Hits: 5

Jordan has vowed to close the gender gap by 2030, although nationwide progress has yet to be seen. Meanwhile, social entrepreneurship is picking up and could become key for female empowerment.

