Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 June 2022 06:59 Hits: 5

War, climate change, hunger, poverty and health will be on the agenda of the G7 summit in Germany. This will be a key opportunity for Chancellor Olaf Scholz to show strong leadership.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/g7-summit-in-the-shadow-of-ukraine-war/a-62254199?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf