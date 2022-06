Category: World Published on Friday, 24 June 2022 13:55 Hits: 1

A combination of surging consumer prices and public-sector labor strikes has understandably reawakened memories of the years preceding the recent era of persistently low inflation. It is now up to policymakers to manage the situation appropriately, even if it means telling voters what they do not want to hear.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/inflation-expectations-policy-response-by-jim-o-neill-2022-06