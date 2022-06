Category: World Published on Friday, 24 June 2022 14:26 Hits: 1

While the European Union's proposed carbon border tax could help to cut emissions and level the competitive playing field for EU-based firms, it risks hurting poorer countries. By helping to finance the developing world’s green transition, Europe could mitigate the protectionist threat in its own climate agenda.

