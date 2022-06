Category: World Published on Friday, 24 June 2022 08:23 Hits: 7

German energy official Klaus Müller has said the country's gas situation is stable, but predicted higher prices for consumers. He also said that Germany can last another 2 1/2 months without Russian gas.

