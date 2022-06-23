The Famine Is Coming : War in Ukraine Climate Crisis Contribute to Food Insecurity in Somalia

Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 June 2022 12:17 Hits: 6

Experts are warning of a pending global food shortage due to the climate crisis, blocked grain shipments amid the Ukraine war, and a lack of humanitarian aid. Joining us from Mogadishu, Somalia, Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, says poorer countries in Africa aren’t able to financially compete with richer countries to afford basic staples like wheat. Egeland calls on G7 countries to take immediate action to prevent a global famine — which he believes is still stoppable.

