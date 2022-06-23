Food Shortage or Economic Crisis? Experts Say Poverty Capitalism Are Real Drivers of Global Hunger

Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 June 2022 12:26 Hits: 5

We speak with food systems experts Sofía Monsalve Suárez and Rachel Bezner Kerr about how to prevent a looming global food shortage. The global food crisis “is not a food shortage crisis” yet, says Suárez, secretary general of FIAN International, a human rights organization working for the right to food and nutrition. “The problem is access to food, that people don’t have money to pay for food, that people are jobless.” Both guests call for a fundamental “transformation” of the global food system, away from food trade systems and instead toward domestic production and food sovereignty.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/6/23/food_crisis_sanctions_russia_ukraine_climate