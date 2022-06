Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 June 2022 10:30 Hits: 6

A group of Turkmen nationals residing in Turkey have filed a lawsuit against former Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov and other top officials of the extremely isolated and tightly controlled Central Asian nation, accusing them of violating their human rights.

