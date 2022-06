Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 June 2022 09:38 Hits: 6

Rescue teams continue searching for survivors after Wednesday's deadly earthquake which killed at least 1,000 people. Afghanistan's leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, warned that the number of casualties could rise.

