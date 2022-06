Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 June 2022 10:01 Hits: 6

Myanmar's ousted leader has been transferred to a prison in Naypyidaw, where she is being held in solitary confinement. The military seized power in a coup last year, claiming Aung San Suu Kyi held power illegitimately.

