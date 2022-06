Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 June 2022 14:50 Hits: 2

Before COVID-19 came along, Jazz Salm had spent most of her adult life working in the service industry. The lifelong Florida resident was good at waiting tables and liked the pace. Since she was also a musician, she relished the flexibility this work gave her to travel and play shows.

Read more https://progressive.org/magazine/service-workers-still-reeling-jaffe/