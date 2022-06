Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 16:38 Hits: 3

Jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny says he has been reprimanded by penitentiary authorities less than a week after he had been transferred from a penal colony to a correctional facility with harsher conditions.

