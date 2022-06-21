Eric Greitens battered for defending 'RINO Hunting' campaign ad as a 'metaphor' for 'normal people'

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 22:30 Hits: 3

Former Missouri Governor and Republican United States Senate candidate Eric Greitens is defending a campaign ad that he released on Monday in which he encouraged voters to apply for a "RINO Hunting Permit."

The controversial spot has been widely condemned as promoting political violence, leading War Room podcast host Steve Bannon to question Greitens on Tuesday about whether he regretted producing it.

"There's one thing about being provocative, there's another thing about crossing a line. Do you believe in hindsight now that it's out and you've seen all the controversy but you've also seen the traffic I'm sure it's driven to your campaign site, when you balance provocative versus maybe 'I crossed a line here,' where does Eric Greitens come out?" Bannon asked Greitens on Real America's Voice.

The disgraced and embattled Greitens stood his ground.

“Oh we’re 100 percent proud of this ad, Steve. We're glad that it's had over five million views," he replied. "And the fact is, all normal people who actually see this ad - they also see that it is a metaphor.”

Watch below via Ron Filipkowski:

Observers followed up with a query of their own: what metaphor was Greitens making?

Others noted that Greitens' subliminal call to arms was not what most people consider normal.

