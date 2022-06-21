The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

South Dakota GOP attorney general removed from office following state's first impeachment trial

The South Dakota Senate sustained the impeachment of Attorney General and removed him from office on Tuesday, the Rapid City Journalreported.

AP reporter Stephen Groves posted a picture from the Senate gallery before the vote.

Ravnsborg fatally ran over Joe Boever on Sept. 12, 2020.

Jonathan Ellis of the Argus Leader reported that earlier in the day senators were privately shown pictures of Boever's body.

"In April, state Representatives voted 36-31 (three excused) to impeach Ravnsborg on two counts – certain crimes and malfeasance in office. The crimes and malfeasance all stem from a September 12, 2020, crash where Ravnsborg’s private car struck and killed Joe Boever, who was walking on the north shoulder of U.S. 14," KELO-TV reported.

"South Dakota AG Jason Ravnsborg prepares for a vote on whether he’ll be convicted of impeachment. He appears to be writing the names of senators to track the voice vote," he reported.

It was the state's first impeachment trial.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/06/south-dakota-attorney-general-removed/

