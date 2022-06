Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 June 2022 00:13 Hits: 6

The entertainer had molested a 16-year-old in 1975 at the Playboy Mansion, according to a Los Angeles County jury. The victim, who is now 64, was awarded financial compensation.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bill-cosby-sexually-assaulted-teen-in-1970s-jury-finds/a-62213310?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf