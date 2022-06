Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 June 2022 01:59 Hits: 8

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the EU to impose more sanctions on Moscow as fighting remains entrenched in the Donbas. Meanwhile, Putin is due to lay flowers to commemorate WWII. DW has the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-zelenskyy-urges-more-sanctions-amid-donbas-standoff-live-updates/a-62212826?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf