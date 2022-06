Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 June 2022 07:20 Hits: 7

With a 1,000-strong workforce split evenly across Russia and Ukraine, the outbreak of war on Feb 24 hurt one European gaming company perhaps more than any other. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2022/06/22/swedish-gaming-firm-upended-by-war-opens-new-hubs-across-europe