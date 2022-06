Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 19:44 Hits: 2

In a Tuesday ruling, Supreme Court justices voted to expand public funding for religious entities. The decision overturned a lower court ruling that previously dismissed claims of religious discrimination.

