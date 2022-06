Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 June 2022 06:13 Hits: 7

In football, naturalisation has been part of the game for decades. But never has it been pursued as assiduously as it is being today by such a vocally nationalistic government as Hungary’s.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/06/22/hungarys-nationalist-politics-belies-its-sporting-multiculturism/