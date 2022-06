Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 11:06 Hits: 2

As world leaders decide how to allocate resources in response to COVID-19, climate change, and conflict, they must make spending on education a much higher priority. This means rethinking international development policy with a view to achieving a world in which respect for equality and human rights starts with education for all.

