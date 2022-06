Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 19:30 Hits: 2

By depriving President Emmanuel Macron of a majority in the National Assembly, French voters have departed from the usual script and presented the country’s political system with a major challenge. With both the far left and the far right well represented in parliament, the political conversation has changed irreversibly.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/france-parliamentary-election-political-divisions-by-jean-pisani-ferry-2022-06