Protests have continued in several Iranian cities over skyrocketing inflation, especially over the soaring cost of fuel and rising food prices. Videos posted on social media on June 21 showed retirees in the cities of Ahvaz and Kermanshah demanding higher pensions, and taxi drivers in Mashad went on strike.

