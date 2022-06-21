Texas public safety official slams Uvalde police for ‘abject failure’ during mass shooting tragedy

Category: World Hits: 5
On Tuesday, June 21, the Texas State Senate held a public hearing on the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School — which on May 24, left 19 children and two teachers dead in the town of Uvalde west of San Antonio. And Steven C. McCraw, who heads the Texas Department of Public Safety, was vehemently critical of the police response to the tragedy.
McCraw, according to the Washington Post, singled out Uvalde Consolidated ISD Police Chief Pete Arrendondo during the hearing and denounced his response to the crisis as an “abject failure.”
Post journalists Arelis R. Hernández, Timothy Bella and Mark Berman report that McGraw gave a “stark, minute-by-minute breakdown” of the events of May 24.
“In McCraw’s telling, just three minutes after the gunman was in the school and entered a classroom, several police officers were also inside, some carrying rifles,” the reporters explain. “Within 19 minutes, police had a protective ballistic shield inside. Not long after, a student inside called 911, and more ballistic shields arrived. More gunfire periodically rang out from the attacker.”
The reporters continue, “But law enforcement officials still waited outside, entering the classroom only after a harrowing delay that featured multiple 911 calls from students inside. The police response has drawn widespread condemnation over the decision to wait so long to confront the gunman.”
\u201cRepublican Texas state senators invite a witness to do a door demonstration during a hearing on school safety in the wake of Uvalde.\u201d
Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat, also testified during the hearing, offering a vivid description of his interactions with Uvalde residents since the tragedy. Gutierrrez recalled seeing “baby girls in their coffins.”
“I’ve spoken to families of all of the deceased — not quite all, but most,” Gutierrrez testified. “I’ve spoken to all of the families of the injured children. I have heard the most gruesome stories from little kids — from fourth graders, and stories I dare not say at this time.”
\u201cTexas Senator Roland Gutierrez broke down today as he spoke at the Texas Senate committee hearing on school safety. He talked about meeting with his constituents in Uvalde after the elementary school shooing.\nINFO: https://t.co/q7n7h7yYa5\u201d
Another Democrat serving in the Texas State Senate, Royce West, commented that more teachers should have been invited to testify. West, sitting next to Gutierrez, observed, “We’re talking about school safety, but I don’t see any reference to teacher organizations being invited to provide us input in our deliberation process.”
\u201cAt a Texas Senate hearing today on school safety in the wake of Uvalde, State Sen. Royce West (D) suggests inviting teachers to testify.\u201d
Watch more of the hearing below:
\u201cWATCH: Texas officials hold hearing on Uvalde mass school shooting: https://t.co/pqVGimvjzw\u201d
