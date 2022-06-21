'Could you swing by Georgia?': AG's surprise Ukraine trip raises eyebrows about his focus on Donald Trump

Category: World Hits: 7
United States Attorney General Merrick Garland made an unannounced trip to Ukraine on Tuesday to assist in the country's investigation into war crimes committed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's military forces.
"There is no hiding place for war criminals," Garland said at a press conference alongside his Ukrainian counterpart, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, as reported by YahooNews. “Working alongside our domestic and international partners, the Justice Department will be relentless in our efforts to hold accountable every person complicit in the commission of war crimes, torture, and other grave violations during the unprovoked conflict in Ukraine."
Garland revealed that he went to "express the unwavering support of the United States to the people of Ukraine amidst the unprovoked and unjust Russian invasion. I'm here to continue our discussions between myself and the prosecutor general about the actions the United States is taking in assisting the Ukrainian authorities in holding accountable those responsible for the atrocities and the war crimes that our world has seen."
Garland added that "the United States is sending an unmistakable message. There is no place to hide. We and our partners will pursue every avenue available to ensure that those who are responsible for these atrocities are held accountable."
While Garland's actions are widely seen as commendable and necessary, his visit to Ukraine is prompting questions over whether he is sufficiently focused on potentially prosecuting former President Donald Trump and his associates for trying to steal the 2020 election and overthrow the federal government.
