Marjorie Taylor Greene claims that 'crimes have been committed against me' in bizarre House floor rant

Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022

As even Fox News was broadcasting the testimony of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, controversial GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia took to the House floor to complain about the backlash she is receiving.

Greene, who has echoed the QAnon conspiracy theory and suggested that California wildfires might have been started by a Jewish space laser, was stripped of all of her committee assignments after only a month in office.

She rose to speak about how she had "been mistreated as a freshman member of Congress and how crimes have been committed against me."

She complained about how an anti-transgender sign that she posted outside her office for over ten minutes had been defaced before complaining about "Triumph the Insult Comic Dog" and staffers of CBS’ Late Show who were arrested inside the U.S. Capitol building.

As the select committee hearings continued on all of the other networks, Greene kept on ranting on C-SPAN.

She was recognized for an entire hour.

