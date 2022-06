Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 17:29 Hits: 1

Independent journalists in Russia and Ukraine work in violent, life-threatening conditions. They also must fight against propaganda, division and polarization. A panel at the Global Media Forum discussed their work.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/fighting-a-battle-between-democracy-and-authoritarianism/a-62204160?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf