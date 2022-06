Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 17:38 Hits: 1

Ukraine on Tuesday said the first delivery of German howitzers and other heavy weapons had arrived. Meanwhile, the government in Berlin published a complete list of military aid sent or pledged to Kyiv.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/first-heavy-weapons-from-germany-arrive-in-ukraine/a-62211051?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf