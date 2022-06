Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 17:41 Hits: 3

Bayer has suffered a setback in its attempts to limit payouts in Roundup cases. The US Supreme Court has refused to hear an appeal from Bayer over a $25 million judgement.

