Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 17:46 Hits: 5

The Mexican city of Monterrey is enduring a serious drought, which has residents frustrated and searching for longterm solutions, especially with the challenges presented by climate change.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Americas/2022/0621/Pray-for-a-miracle-Taps-run-dry-as-drought-hits-Mexican-city?icid=rss