Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Nobel Peace laureate Dmitry Muratov, an independent Russian journalist, has auctioned off his gold medal for a record $103.5 million to raise money for Ukrainian children. "I was not expecting this to be such a huge amount,” said Mr. Muratov.

