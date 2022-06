Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 14:57 Hits: 1

As part of a campaign to promote peace and tolerance, flowers were laid at memorials to children who were killed during wartime in the besieged Bosnian capital Sarajevo and in neighbouring East Sarajevo.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/06/21/childrens-wartime-deaths-commemorated-in-sarajevo/